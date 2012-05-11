CW Renews 'Gossip Girl,' 'Nikita,' 'Hart of Dixie'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

The CW has renewed three of its existing series, on Friday

picking up Gossip Girl, Nikita and Hart of Dixie for the 2012-13 season.

Gossip Girl's order

is for its sixth (and reported final) season. Nikita was picked up for season three and Hart of Dixie for season two.

Earlier Friday, The CW picked up five drama pilots to series

-- The Carrie Diaries, Arrow, First Cut, Cult and Beauty and the Beast.

Existing series The Vampire Diaries, 90210 and Supernatural were renewed last week to round out the net's

schedule.

The orders also essentially ensure that freshman dramas Ringer and The Secret Circle will not be returning.