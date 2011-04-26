CW Renews Five Series Including 'Top Model,' 'Vampire Diaries'

The CW has given early renewals to five of its series: America's Next Top Model, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210 and Supernatural. All five shows will return in fall 2011.



America's Next Top Model, which was picked up for both a fall and midseason cycle, will feature an all-star edition in the fall, where models with the most memorable stories from past cycles will return as characters.



The Vampire Diaries is the network's top-rated drama, averaging 4 million viewers and a 2.9 rating with The CW's target women 18-34 audience in its sophomore season.

Gossip Girl and 90210 are picked up for a fifth and fourth season, respectively, and Supernatural will return for season seven.