CW Renews 'Arrow,' 'Vampire Diaries,' 'Supernatural'

The CW on Monday gave early renewals to freshman Arrow,

its top-rated drama The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural for next

season, with all three series to return in fall 2013.

Arrow was the network's best premiere since 2009 when

it launched last October, and currently ranks as the network's most-watched

series with 4.3 million weekly viewers. The Vampire Diaries, which will

return for a fifth season, is The CW's top-rated series with its target adults

18-34 demo, averaging a 1.2 rating.

Supernatural's renewal takes in to its ninth season.

The long-running series benefitted from its move to Wednesday after Arrow this season, and is up 15% in

total viewers and 10% with adults 18-34.

After previously canceling Emily Owens, M.D., freshman dramas Beauty and the Beast and The

Carrie Diaries are still on the bubble for next season. Other series with

undetermined fate are 90210, Hart of Dixie and Nikita. Remaining freshman drama Cult bows Feb. 19.