The CW Renews 'America's Next Top Model' for 20th Cycle

The CW on Tuesday renewed America's Next Top Model for a 20th cycle.

The long-running modeling competition series will not debut until summer 2013, as part of the network's strategy to increase programming during that time of year. Its specific premiere date will be announced later.

America's Next Top Model posting a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 for its most recent episode.

For for the first time, male models will be able to participate. Viewers will continue to vote for their favorite contestants though social media.