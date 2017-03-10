CW Renews ‘The 100’ for Season Five

The CW Network has renewed its sci-fi drama The 100 for the 2017-18 season, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW.

The 100, now in its fourth season, averages a +70% increase in total viewers, a +73% gain in adults 18-34, and an +86% jump in adults 18-49 in Live+7 day ratings over Live+Same Day, according to the network. Overnight ratings have been around a 0.4.

The series follows a group of teens as they return from a space habitat to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse.

The show comes from a book series by Kass Morgan.

The 100 is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein the executive producers.