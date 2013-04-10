CW Pulls 'Cult' From Schedule

The CW has pulled struggling drama Cult from its Friday schedule. The network is unclear if it will air the remaining episodes at a later date.

CW will air repeats of The Carrie Diaries and Oh Sit!, which returns Monday for its second season, in its place.



Cult, which premiered Feb. 19 to just a 0.2 rating in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, aired just two episodes in its initial Tuesday time slot before being moved to Fridays.