CW Premieres ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Jan. 15

Roswell, New Mexico, the rebooted drama about aliens living among us, debuts on The CW Tuesday, Jan. 15. The show comes from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Production. Roswell, New Mexico is about a native of the town who moves back home and connects with an old friend, who is an alien.

Roswell aired on The WB, then UPN, from 1999 to 2002. The new series’ executive producers are Carina Adly MacKenzie, Chris Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown.

The Flash has its mid-season return Jan. 15 as well.

Riverdale and All American have their mid-season returns Wednesday, Jan. 16, and Supernatural comes back Jan. 17.

Dynasty offers its mid-season return Jan. 18.

January 20 marks the mid-season starters for Sunday series Supergirl and Charmed, while Arrow comes back Monday, Jan. 21, leading into Black Lightning in a new time period.

Legacies returns Jan. 24.