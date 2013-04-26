CW Picks Up 'Vampire Diaries' Spinoff 'The Originals'

The CW has picked up its first pilot for the 2013-14 season,

The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals, the network announced

Friday.

Originals aired as a back-door pilot during

Thursday's episode of TVD, averaging a 1.6 rating with the net's target

women 18-34 demo and a 1.0 rating with adults 18-34 and 2.24 million total

viewers.

"As soon as we saw last night's episode of The Vampire Diaries, we knew we wanted

more of The Originals -- Julie Plec

and Kevin Williamson have done a fantastic job with The Vampire Diaries, which is as fast-paced and well-written as

ever, and Julie has created an equally compelling world for The Originals," said CW president Mark

Pedowitz.

The CW also renewed freshman drama Beauty and the Beast,

which is averaging a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49, and picked up Hart of

Dixie, which is averaging a 0.6 rating, for a third season.

Those join Arrow, The Vampire Diaries

and Supernatural on the network's slate for next season. The fate of Nikita and The Carries Diaries remains uncertain.