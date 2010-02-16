CW Picks Up ‘Vampire Diaries,' Four Other Series

The CW announced early pickups for five series including freshman entry The Vampire Diaries.

The others are returning programs 90210, Gossip Girl, Supernatural and long-running reality series America's Next Top Model.

Vampire Diaries is the network's most-watched show averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 2.5 rating/8 share among the CW's target demographic of 18-34 year-olds, according to Nielsen.

Supernatural, currently in its fifth season, has notched an 8% uptick in the 18-34 demo year-to-year. It also has an intensely loyal audience and cancellation would have likely spurred an intense fan campaign targeting CW executives.

Gossip Girl is CW's top-rated show among women 18-34.

Conspicuously absent from the list is Melrose Place, which has performed anemically in its first season.

Melrose is currently scheduled to return with new episodes March 9. But with new drama Life Unexpected attracting strong tune-in, Melrose's future prospects may have gotten even dimmer.