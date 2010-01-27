The CW Picks Up Two Pilots
By Alex Weprin
The CW has picked up a pair of pilots, including
Nikita, an update of the spy film-turned-series La Femme Nikita. In the pilot, the title heroine has
gone rogue, so a new Nikita is being trained to replace
her.
Craig Silverstein is the writer and executive producer,
with McG and Peter Johnson also on board as executive producers. Warner Bros.
Television and Wonderland are producing the pilot for The
CW.
The other pilot is The Wyoming Project, a family soap set on
a horse farm in the Midwest or Rocky Mountains.
Amy Sherman-Palladino & Dan Palladino are writers/executive producers.
Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios are producing for The
CW.
