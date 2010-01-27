The CW Picks Up Two Pilots

The CW has picked up a pair of pilots, including

Nikita, an update of the spy film-turned-series La Femme Nikita. In the pilot, the title heroine has

gone rogue, so a new Nikita is being trained to replace

her.

Craig Silverstein is the writer and executive producer,

with McG and Peter Johnson also on board as executive producers. Warner Bros.

Television and Wonderland are producing the pilot for The

CW.

The other pilot is The Wyoming Project, a family soap set on

a horse farm in the Midwest or Rocky Mountains.

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Dan Palladino are writers/executive producers.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios are producing for The

CW.