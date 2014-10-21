CW Picks Up ‘Flash,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’ for Full Seasons
The CW has given out full season orders to its two freshman series The Flash and Jane the Virgin, the network said Tuesday.
A spinoff of Arrow, The Flash debuted to The CW’s second-highest numbers in its history among the adults 18-49 demo (1.9) and total viewers 4.83 million, only topped by The Vampire Diaries in 2009. With three days of DVR playback added, The Flash passed Vampire Diaries as the most-watched debut in CW history with 6.1 million viewers.
The pickup of The Flash continues a strong season for Warner Bros.’ DC Entertainment business. Last week Fox picked up Gotham for a full season; NBC premieres Constantine on Friday.
Jane the Virgin meanwhile, doubled the Monday 9 p.m. time slot from last year in its premiere with a 0.6 rating in the demo and 1.6 million total viewers.
The CW will debut its other two new dramas this season in The Messengers and iZombie at midseason.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.