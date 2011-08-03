CW Picks Up Extra Episodes for Returning Dramas

The CW has ordered additional episodes of four of its

returning fall dramas, picking up two additional episodes of Gossip Girl and 90210 and one episode each for Supernatural

and Nikita.

The extra installments bring the series orders to 24

episodes for Gossip Girl and 90210 and 23 episodes for Supernatural and Nikita.

New CW President Mark Pedowitz expressed a desire at the

upfront in May to reduce the number of repeats shown on the network at

midseason, which Wednesday's episode orders will help with.

Deadline first reported the story.