CW Picks Up Extra Episodes for Returning Dramas
The CW has ordered additional episodes of four of its
returning fall dramas, picking up two additional episodes of Gossip Girl and 90210 and one episode each for Supernatural
and Nikita.
The extra installments bring the series orders to 24
episodes for Gossip Girl and 90210 and 23 episodes for Supernatural and Nikita.
New CW President Mark Pedowitz expressed a desire at the
upfront in May to reduce the number of repeats shown on the network at
midseason, which Wednesday's episode orders will help with.
Deadline first reported the story.
