CW Picks Up 'Beauty and the Beast' for Full Season

The CW has ordered a full season of rookie drama Beauty and the Beast, the network said

Friday.

Beauty and the Beast,

which stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan in a remake of the 1980s cult CBS

series, is averaging a 0.9 rating with the net's target adults 18-34 demo and

2.4 million viewers.

It is the net's second full-season order after Arrow. Remaining freshman drama Emily Owens, M.D. remains on the fence.