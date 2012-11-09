CW Picks Up 'Beauty and the Beast' for Full Season
The CW has ordered a full season of rookie drama Beauty and the Beast, the network said
Friday.
Beauty and the Beast,
which stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan in a remake of the 1980s cult CBS
series, is averaging a 0.9 rating with the net's target adults 18-34 demo and
2.4 million viewers.
It is the net's second full-season order after Arrow. Remaining freshman drama Emily Owens, M.D. remains on the fence.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.