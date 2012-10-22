CW Picks Up 'Arrow' for Full Season

The CW has ordered a full season of rookie drama Arrow,

the network said Monday.



Arrow premiered on

Oct. 3 to 4.1 million total viewers, making it the network's most-watched

telecast in three years and the most-watched series debut since The Vampire Diaries in 2009. In its

second airing, thedrama held 100% of its adults 18-49 rating (1.3) and adults 18-34 (1.1)

from the week before.





"Our strategy of rolling out our new fall schedule

later in the year really paid off for The CW on several levels, especially with

Arrow, which was the network's most watched premiere in three years and

is one of the breakout hits of the new season," said CW president Mark

Pedowitz.





The series, which stars Stephen Amell as the DC Comics

character Green Arrow, is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.