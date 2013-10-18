CW Picks Up 'America's Next Top Model' for 21st Cycle

The CW has renewed longrunning series America's Next Top Model for a 21st cycle, the network announced Friday.

The new cycle will again feature both male and female contestants, with casting currently underway.

The long-running modeling competition series will again air over the summer, although a specific premiere date has not been announced, as part of the network's continued strategy to increase programming during that time of year. Top Model is still currently in its 20th cycle, with its finale slated for Nov. 15.

America's Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company.