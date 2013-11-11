CW Picks Up All Three Freshmen Series for Full Seasons

The CW has picked up all three of its freshmen series The Originals, Tomorrow People and Reign for full seasons, the network announced Monday.

The Originals is averaging 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 leading off Tuesdays, while Tomorrow People averages a 0.8 airing out of Arrow and Reign has been drawing a 0.7 following the net's highest-rated property The Vampire Diaries.

"In just a few seasons, we have built a much stronger primetime schedule. Our on-air ratings are up year to year, and our digital viewing continues to grow exponentially," said CW President Mark Pedowitz. "We're excited about the creative momentum the producers have established for all three of our new series, and now our fans will have the chance to see the full stories unfold for them this season."

The network said that season to date, it is up 9% year to year in total viewers, up 10% among adults 18-49, and is flat year to year in both adults and women 18-34.