CW Picks Up Additional Episodes of 'Crazy Ex', 'iZombie'

The CW has picked up 5 additional episodes of freshman comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, bringing the total to 18, and six more of “rom-com-zom-dram” iZombie, giving the second-year series a total of 19 episodes this season.

Crazy Ex stars Rachel Bloom as loopy and lovelorn Rebecca. Executive producers are Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Marc Webb and Erin Ehrlich. It was the network’s lone debutante this fall and has attained so-so ratings.

iZombie stars Rose McIver and Malcolm Goodwin, among others, and is based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. The show comes from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Exec producers are Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge.