The CW Pairing 'Moonlight' With 'Vampire Diaries'

The CW will rerun the CBS series Moonlight this summer, The CW announced May 6. Beginning June 3, the network will pair Moonlight, which stars Alex O'Loughlin, with The Vampire Diaries.



Moonlight, from Warner Bros. Television, bowed during the WGA-strike ravaged 2007-08 season. It garnered a small but loyal following, but was panned by critics and cancelled by CBS soon after it returned from its strike-imposed hiatus. O'Loughlin went on to star in the CBS medical drama Three Rivers, which bowed last fall. But that show was also hastily yanked.



The CW has already renewed Vampire Diaries for a second season.