CW Orders Three Reality Series for Summer

The CW is continuing to ramp up its original summer

programming in the summer months, on Monday ordering three new reality series to

join the previously announced game show OhSit!

The new series are highlighted by The Star Next Door, a music completion series from Queen Latifah

and executive producer Dave Broome, which will feature Gloria Estefan and

country singer John Rich traveling the country to mentor undiscovered artists.

Also on tap is Breaking Pointe, a

look at the competitive world of ballet through the Ballet West company in Salt

Lake City, Utah, and The Catalina,

about the employees and guests at a hotel in Miami's South Beach.

"One of my first goals here at The CW was to increase the

number of hours of original programming, both throughout the season and during

the summer," said Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW. "With these four new

reality series, we're launching our biggest summer schedule yet, which will

boost our circulation during the summer months and provide us with a promotional

platform for our fall launch."

The CW has been busy supplementing its programming as of late;

it recently acquired the Canadian drama TheL.A. Complex to premiere on the network this spring.