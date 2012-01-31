CW Orders Three More Drama Pilots
The CW has picked up three more drama pilots, brining its
total pilot order to eight.
Shelter, which
counts J.J. Abrams as an executive producer, is set at a historic New England
summer resort where the staff tend to the needs of guests while dealing with
friendships, rivalries and romances. The pilot is from Bad Robot Productions and
Mastermind Laboratories with Warner Bros. Television.
Based on the upcoming book series by Kiera Cass, The Selection, from Warner Bros.
Television, is a romance series set 300 years in the future about a poor young
girl who is chosen to compete to become the next queen of a war-torn nation.
The third pick-up, Joey
Dakota, is a romantic time-travel musical based on the Israeli format Danny Hollywood. In it, a documentary
filmmaker travels back to the 1990s where she falls in love with the rock star
subject of her film and must find a way to prevent his untimely death. NCIS star Mark Harmon is
executive-producing with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum and Martha Haight for CBS Television
Studios.
Tuesday's pick-ups join the net's five previous pilotorders, including a Sex and the City prequel
and Beauty and the Beast adaptation.
