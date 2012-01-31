CW Orders Three More Drama Pilots

The CW has picked up three more drama pilots, brining its

total pilot order to eight.

Shelter, which

counts J.J. Abrams as an executive producer, is set at a historic New England

summer resort where the staff tend to the needs of guests while dealing with

friendships, rivalries and romances. The pilot is from Bad Robot Productions and

Mastermind Laboratories with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the upcoming book series by Kiera Cass, The Selection, from Warner Bros.

Television, is a romance series set 300 years in the future about a poor young

girl who is chosen to compete to become the next queen of a war-torn nation.

The third pick-up, Joey

Dakota, is a romantic time-travel musical based on the Israeli format Danny Hollywood. In it, a documentary

filmmaker travels back to the 1990s where she falls in love with the rock star

subject of her film and must find a way to prevent his untimely death. NCIS star Mark Harmon is

executive-producing with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum and Martha Haight for CBS Television

Studios.

Tuesday's pick-ups join the net's five previous pilotorders, including a Sex and the City prequel

and Beauty and the Beast adaptation.