CW Orders ‘Secret Circle,' ‘Hart of Dixie,' ‘Ringer'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

The CW has picked up three drama pilots to series -- The Secret Circle, Hart of Dixie and Ringer

and ordered reality show H8R.

Secret Circle and Hart of Dixie have been considered strong contenders since they were ordered as pilots. The

Secret Circle, based on the book series by The Vampire Diaries author L.J. Smith and has TVD's Kevin Williamson attached as executive producer. The show is

about a young woman who moves to a new town and discovers she's a witch and

part of a secret coven.

Dramedy Hart of Dixie

is from Gossip Girl co-creators Josh

Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and stars Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) as a New York City doctor who inherits a medical practice

in a small Southern town.

Ringer, which was

picked up from sister network CBS, brings Sarah Michelle Gellar back to the

network (Gellar got her start on Buffy

the Vampire Slayer on CW predecessor The WB in the 1990s). Gellar will star

as a woman who goes on the run and assumes the identity of her twin sister

after witnessing a murder.

New CW topper Mark Pedowitz is also stocking the coffers with reality, ordering three shows from the genre. Mario Lopez will host H8R,

a reality series about celebrities who try to win over civilians who hate them; Re-Modeled, about a modeling industry vet creating a network of small agencies in an attempt to remake the business from the inside out; and The Frame, where 10 teams of two will each live in a single room under constant surveillance for up to eight weeks while they compete in challenges and eliminations.

The CW has also renewed long-standing drama One Tree Hill and rookie Nikita for their ninth and second seasons, respectively.