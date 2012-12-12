CW Orders Reality Series 'The Hunt' and 'Perfect Score'
The CW continues to add more year-round programming, ordering
reality series The Hunt and Perfect Score on Wednesday.
In the competition series The Hunt, 12 teams of two
will compete -- without being provided food, water or shelter -- to capture
each other to ultimately win a cash prize. The series is from Renegade 83 and
Blackbird Television, in association with Warner Horizon Television. David
Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Greg Goldman will serve as executive producers.
Perfect Score is a dating series that will see two
friends compete to see who can pick their ideal mate from a group of 12
prospective singles, with each assigned a cash value. Created and executive
produced by Scott St. John, Perfect Score is from FremantleMedia North
America.
Premiere dates will be announced at a later date.
