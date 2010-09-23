CW Orders More 'Hellcats,' 'One Tree Hill' Scripts

The CW will pick up six additional scripts for freshman cheerleader drama Hellcats and veteran One Tree Hill, the network announced Thursday.

While this is not an order for new episodes, the script pickup is nonetheless a good indication of the net's confidence in the shows' performances. Both series are currently ordered for 13 episodes.



Hellcats steady last night from last week's ratings in its target women 18-34 demo. Its three episodes have thus far averaged an 86% retention of that audience from its Top Model lead-in.

One Tree Hill, now in its eighth season, has performed solidly thus far this season.