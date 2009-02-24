CW Orders ‘Melrose Place’ Pilot

The CW, which this season launched an updated 90210, has ordered a pilot for a remake of another 1990s Fox hit, Melrose Place.



Smallville’s Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer will serve as writers/executive producers/showrunners, according to The CW.



The project is produced by CBS Paramount Network TV, The CW’s sister company (the network is owned jointly by CBS and Warner Bros.). The corporate siblings have been exploring the project at least since fall.



Like the original Melrose, the revival will feature an ensemble cast and follow the lives of a group of 20-somethings living in the trendy Melrose neighborhood of Los Angeles.