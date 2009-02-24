The CW Orders Kutcher’s Model Series

The CW has given a series order to The Beautiful Life from Ashton Kutcher’s Katalyst Films.

The scripted ensemble series follows the lives of assorted models, with varying degrees of success, that all live together in a “model’s residence” in New York City. The central focus is on 22 year-old Christopher with “catalogue model potential,” and 15 year-old Raina “destined to become the next Heidi Klum.”

Kutcher is no stranger to the subject matter. Before making it big with That 70’s Show and Punk’d, the actor started his career as a male model.

Former Swingtown showrunners Mike Kelly and Carol Barbee are serving as executive producers/writers, with Kutcher and Karey Burke also serving as executive producers.

The Beautiful Life is being produced for The CW by CBS-Paramount and Katalyst.