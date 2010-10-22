CW Orders Full Seasons of 'Hellcats,' 'Nikita'

The CW has ordered full seasons of its freshman fall series Hellcats and Nikita, as well as of veteran One Tree Hill, currently in its eighth season, Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff announced Friday.

Nikita and Hellcats are receiving back nine episode orders each. Hellcatshas improved the network's Wednesday 9-10 p.m. slot by 126% in total viewers, averaging 2.5 million. Nikita has become The CW's second most-watched show, just behind Vampire Diaries, averaging 3.6 million viewers.

“This fall, The CW made several strategic scheduling moves, including adding two of the most buzzed-about new series, Hellcats and Nikita, to our line-up, and we’re thrilled that they’ve paid off for us,” Ostroff said. “By giving our two freshman series and proven performer One Tree Hill full orders, we’ll be able to continue our success and momentum throughout the rest of the season.”