CW Orders Comedy ‘Significant Mother’ for Summer

The CW is continuing the wave of summer scripted programming for the broadcasters, ordering comedy Significant Mother.

The half-hour series will begin production soon and is being eyed for this summer.

Josh Zuckerman stars as a Portland-based restaurateur whose best friend and roommate starts dating his recently-seperated mother. The show also stars Krista Allen, Jonathan Silverman, Emma Fitzpatrick and Jay Ali.

Significant Mother is written and executive produced by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, along with Tripp Reed and Les Morgenstein. The series is from Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

Significant Mother was originally developed for the network’s digital platform CW Seed.