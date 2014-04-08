CW Orders Comedy Series ‘Backpackers’

The CW has given a 10-episode order to Backpackers, a half-hour comedy series produced by the network’s digital arm CW Seed. The show was originally featured as a web series on the CW Seed website.

The network will repackage the Backpackers web series into the first four episodes. Production will begin later this month on six additional episodes.

CW launched CW Seed last year out of its existing digital studio as an incubator for comedy programming. Backpackers is the first series from the studio to be called up to the linear network. The show follows two 20-something best friends on a race across Europe in search of one protagonist’s missing bride-to-be.

Backpackers is produced by Shaftesbury U.S. and Smokebomb Entertainment in association with The CW Television Network. It is developed for television and produced by Jay Bennett. Maggie Murphy, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie and Tom Mazza serve as executive producers.