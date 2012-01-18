CW Orders 'Carrie Diaries,' 'Beauty and the Beast' Pilots

The CW has ordered pilots for the Sex and the City prequel

The Carrie Diaries, a retooled Beauty and the Beast and the DC Comics adaptation

Arrow, the network said Wednesday.

The Carrie Diaries, based on the novel by Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, follows

a young Carrie Bradshaw as she comes of age in the 1980s and explores love,

sex and friendship as a high schooler in Manhattan. Gossip Girl creators Josh

Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are signed on to executive-produce through their

Fake Empire shingle in association with Warner Bros. Television, along with Len

Goldstein, Bushnell and writer Amy Harris.

Beauty and the Beast is loosely based on the 1980s CBS

series of the same name starring Ron Perlman and Linda Hamilton, billed as a modern-day love story with a procedural

twist. The project is from CBS Television Studios with Paul J. Witt, C. Anthony

Thomas, Ron Koslow, Bill Haber, Jennifer Levin and Sherri Cooper executive-producing.

The hour-long Arrow is billed as a modern retelling of the

DC Comics character Green Arrow, a hooded archer superhero who uses trick arrows as his weapons to save the city. Arrow is from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros.

Television with Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg attached as executive

producers/writers.