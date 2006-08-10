CW Names Alternative Programming VP

After spending its first months focused on scripted fare, The CW is turning to non-fiction.

Reality producer Jennifer Bresnan has been named senior VP, alternative programming, for the netlet, reporting to Ghen Maynard, executive VP, alternative programming and entertainment content for new media, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group. He oversees alternative programming for The CW and was the first guy at CBS to believe in a show called Survivor.

Bresnan will supervise the on-going production of The CW’s current reality franchises, including America’s Next Top Model, Beauty and the Geek and the midseason series, The Searchfor the Next Pussycat Doll. She will also focus on the development of all future alternative and reality series for the network.

“Having known Jennifer for a number of years as a reality producer, I’m thrilled to have her join the executive ranks, especially at The CW, whose audience has practically grown up with reality programming” Maynard says.

Bresnan has worked on an eclectic mix of reality and alternative programming during her career, including all genres of reality programming encompassing competition and non-competition series, docudramas, celebrity profiles and entertainment news.

Her credits include serving as producer on the first season of American Idol, supervising producer of Mark Burnett’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and co-executive producer on both editions of The Swan. She was also senior producer on Paradise Hotel and High SchoolReunion2.