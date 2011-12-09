CW Moves ‘Remodeled' Premiere to Tuesday

The CW has moved the premiere of its new reality series Remodeled to Tuesday, Jan. 17 and will give

its first two episodes multiple airings in its first weeks.

Remodeled, about a

modeling industry veteran trying to crate a network of small agencies, will

debut at 9 p.m. after the return of 90210,

with repeat airings on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20. Its second

episode will air Tuesday, Jan. 24 with an encore airing the following night.

The following week Remodeled will settle into its normal Wednesday

at 9 p.m. time period out of the final season of One Tree Hill. Regular Tuesday 9 p.m. occupant Ringer will now return two weeks later than previously scheduled,

on Jan. 31.