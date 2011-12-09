CW Moves ‘Remodeled' Premiere to Tuesday
The CW has moved the premiere of its new reality series Remodeled to Tuesday, Jan. 17 and will give
its first two episodes multiple airings in its first weeks.
Remodeled, about a
modeling industry veteran trying to crate a network of small agencies, will
debut at 9 p.m. after the return of 90210,
with repeat airings on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20. Its second
episode will air Tuesday, Jan. 24 with an encore airing the following night.
The following week Remodeled will settle into its normal Wednesday
at 9 p.m. time period out of the final season of One Tree Hill. Regular Tuesday 9 p.m. occupant Ringer will now return two weeks later than previously scheduled,
on Jan. 31.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.