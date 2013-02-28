The CW Moves 'Cult' to Fridays

The CW will move struggling freshman series Cult to Fridays at 9 p.m., beginning next week.

Repeat episodes of different CW series, beginning with fellow newcomer Beauty and the Beast on March 5, will air in Cult's Tuesday slot.

Cult has aired just two episodes, premiering on Feb. 19 to a low 0.2 rating with the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, below what the already canceled Emily Owens, M.D. had drawn in that time slot. It drew just a 0.3 with adults 18-49. The second episode was flat in both demos.