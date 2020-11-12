CW Moves Ahead On ‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff ‘Painkiller’

The CW is moving ahead with a planted pilot spinoff of Black Lightning called Painkiller. Jordan Calloway stars. The pilot will air as the seventh episode in the upcoming fourth season of Black Lightning.

Calloway plays Khalil Payne, a man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA.

“After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace,” said The CW. “But peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission -- bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.”

Salim Akil is executive producer, writer and director.

Painkiller is based on characters created for DC by Tony Isabella with Eddie Newell.