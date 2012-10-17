CW Licenses 'Prom Queen' Web Series for CWD

The CW has acquired the Web series Prom Queen as the first offering for its in-house digital studio, CWD.

The series, from Michael Eisner's multiplatform production company Vuguru, ran online from 2007-2010. The final season, Prom Queen: Homecoming, has not been seen the U.S. The series follows the students at the fictional Edward Adams High, a place that is cursed with tragedy, obsession and jealousy. All 80 episodes of the short-form series will be available.



CWD is also producing a short-form series with the entertainment-news website, CelebTV. CelebTV on The CW will focus exclusively on stars of the The CW's series. It will be hosted by Kelli Zink and executive produced by Michelle Carney. CelebTVwas founded in 2007, and has received more than 1.5 billion video views to date.

Both series are available to watch now on CWTV.com. CWD content will also be distributed via Facebook, and as pre-roll on the CW's full-episode streams on CWTV.com and the network's YouTube channel.