CW Grabs Legal Drama ‘Burden of Truth’

The CW has acquired legal drama Burden of Truth from Entertainment One (eOne), and will air the ten-episode season this summer. Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk as a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls.

The cast also includes Peter Mooney, Alex Carter and Benjamin Ayres.

The CW’s other summer offerings include fantasy series The Outpost, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, new episodes of Supergirl, The 100 and Life Sentence, and the final season of The Originals.

Burden of Truth is produced by ICF Films, eOne, and Eagle Vision. The series is created by Brad Simpson and is executive produced by Kristin Kreuk, Ilana Frank, Linda Pope and Jocelyn Hamilton.

It is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film and Music, and with the assistance of the Government of Manitoba – Manitoba Film & Video Production Tax Credit, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

EOne controls worldwide rights to the series.