CW Grabs ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ Competition Series

The CW has picked up the dessert competition series Great Chocolate Showdown, which is to premiere later this year. Debuting on Food Network Canada, the show sees 10 bakers take on creative chocolate-based challenges where they must create delicious desserts. Judging their efforts are cookbook author Anna Olson, cake designer Cynthia Stroud and pastry chief Steve Hodge.

Food Network Canada calls the show an “ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series. In this sweet serialized battle, 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative chocolate-based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocoholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and expert food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, only one competitor makes it all the way to the end and is crowned the ultimate Great Chocolate Showdown champion.”

Great Chocolate Showdown is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios. Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin executive produce on behalf of Nikki Ray. For Corus, Lisa Godfrey is senior VP of original content, Krista Look is director, original lifestyle content and Debbie Brown is executive in charge of production.