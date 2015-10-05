CW Gives Vote of Confidence to 'Crazy Ex', 'iZombie'

In advance of the series’ season premieres, The CW has ordered five additional scripts for a couple key shows: Freshman comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which debuts Oct. 12, and second-year show iZombie, which the network mellifluously calls a “zom-dram-rom-com,” and which premieres Oct. 6.

iZombie comes from Rob Thomas and stars Rose McIver.

Crazy Ex, which stars Rachel Bloom, represents the lone rookie show for CW this fall. The network has paired the hour-long program, initially a half-hour pilot developed for corporate sibling Showtime, with hit Jane the Virgin. Mark Pedowitz, CW president, has described the show to B&C as “quirky, out there, blue sky and high concept,” along with very funny.