The CW Gives Early Pickups to Five Series

The CW has renewed drama series Arrow (pictured), Reign, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, and Supernatural for the fall 2014-15 season, the network announced Thursday.

“This season we've had great success with our new hit series The Originals paired with Supernatural, giving us our best Tuesday nights in years. The Vampire Diaries is #2 in its time period in the young adult demos, and with Arrow continuing to gain among young men, and Reign growing its time period, we now have strong nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz. “I’m very pleased to announce early pickups for all five series, and let our fans know they’ll have more great drama to look forward to next season.”

The network plans to announce more pickups closer to upfronts.

In the most current Nielsen ratings (live-plus-seven for the season with live-plus same day for the most recent episode), Arrow is averaging a 1.5 among adults 18-49 and a 1.3 in the network's target 18-34 demo; The Originals is averaging a 1.5 and 1.4; Reign is averaging a 0.9 and 0.7; Supernatural is averaging a 1.5 and 1.4; and The Vampire Diaries is averaging a 1.8 in both demos.