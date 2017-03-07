CW Gives Drama ‘Riverdale' 2017-2018 Renewal

The CW has renewed freshman drama Riverdale for next season. The network cited the show’s ability to grow substantially on a delayed viewing basis, climbing 78% in adults 18-34 and 85% in women 18-34 in Live+7 day ratings over Live+Same Day.

The CW also described Riverdale as one of its most streamed shows.

The show is not, however, scoring big in overnight ratings. Its last scores include a pair of 0.4s and a 0.3 in terms of viewers 18-49.

Based on the characters—Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead—from Archie Comics, Riverdale comes from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

Executive producers are Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, announced the renewal.