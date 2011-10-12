CW Freshman Dramas Get Full-Season Pick-Ups

The CW has picked up all three of its freshman dramas for

a full season, giving back nine orders to Ringer,

The Secret Circle and Hart of Dixie.

All three new dramas debuted outside of the official fall

premiere week, and after taking a ratings hit as the other networks rolled out

new series, have leveled off to respectable levels for the fifth-place network.

Sarah Michelle Gellar thriller Ringer is averaging a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo since its

premiere Sept. 13, and posted a 0.7 and 1.7 million viewers for its most recent

episode Tuesday. The Secret Circle,

which airs out of the network's top-rated The

Vampire Diaries is averaging a 1.0 in the key demo, with a 0.8 and 2

million viewers for its last airing.

Hart of Dixie

premiered on Sept. 26 and is averaging a 0.7 rating through its first three

episodes, on par with its lead-in, Gossip

Girl.

The news of Ringer's

pick-up broke earlier Wednesday. The series, originally developed for sister

network CBS, has been a priority of The CW since it was picked up at the

upfronts, with network President Mark Pedowitz saying the show fit his goal of

encouraging new viewers to sample the young female-skewing network.

Ringer is now running twice a week on The CW, with

encore episodes airing Wednesdays at 8p.m. following the cancellation of

reality series H8R.