CW Freshman Dramas Get Full-Season Pick-Ups
The CW has picked up all three of its freshman dramas for
a full season, giving back nine orders to Ringer,
The Secret Circle and Hart of Dixie.
All three new dramas debuted outside of the official fall
premiere week, and after taking a ratings hit as the other networks rolled out
new series, have leveled off to respectable levels for the fifth-place network.
Sarah Michelle Gellar thriller Ringer is averaging a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo since its
premiere Sept. 13, and posted a 0.7 and 1.7 million viewers for its most recent
episode Tuesday. The Secret Circle,
which airs out of the network's top-rated The
Vampire Diaries is averaging a 1.0 in the key demo, with a 0.8 and 2
million viewers for its last airing.
Hart of Dixie
premiered on Sept. 26 and is averaging a 0.7 rating through its first three
episodes, on par with its lead-in, Gossip
Girl.
The news of Ringer's
pick-up broke earlier Wednesday. The series, originally developed for sister
network CBS, has been a priority of The CW since it was picked up at the
upfronts, with network President Mark Pedowitz saying the show fit his goal of
encouraging new viewers to sample the young female-skewing network.
Ringer is now running twice a week on The CW, with
encore episodes airing Wednesdays at 8p.m. following the cancellation of
reality series H8R.
