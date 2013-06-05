CW Finishes Upfront With 5-6% CPM Gains

The CW has completed its upfront advertising sales, the

first network to close its books this year.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the CW

earned price increases of 5% to 6% on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) basis.

It sold slightly less than the 85% of its inventory it sold last year and sales

volume was in line with last year's total of $400 million.

Ratings were up last year for the CW, which has been looking

to broaden its appeal beyond its current core of young females.

The CW is also in the third year of its

"convergence" sale approach, packaging its digital viewership along

with those watching on traditional TV. This year, the network is including

viewers on TV, digital and mobile.