CW Finishes Upfront With 5-6% CPM Gains
The CW has completed its upfront advertising sales, the
first network to close its books this year.
According to a source familiar with the situation, the CW
earned price increases of 5% to 6% on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) basis.
It sold slightly less than the 85% of its inventory it sold last year and sales
volume was in line with last year's total of $400 million.
Ratings were up last year for the CW, which has been looking
to broaden its appeal beyond its current core of young females.
The CW is also in the third year of its
"convergence" sale approach, packaging its digital viewership along
with those watching on traditional TV. This year, the network is including
viewers on TV, digital and mobile.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.