The CW Enters Summer Programming Fray

The CW is launching original programming this summer, a first for the network. The two Summer series are Washington D.C. docu-drama Blonde Charity Mafia and reality relationship series Hitched or Ditched.

Blonde Charity Mafia was originally developed for Lifetime, which gave the series a six episode order last August. The female targeting cabler ended up passing on the series, and The CW optioned to pick up the episodes, which will be beefed up with additional footage shot by the network since acquiring the series.

Blonde Charity Mafia is a half hour docu-drama about a group of Washington D.C. socialites, whose exploits and gossip are played out on D.C. social and gossip website Latenightshots.com.

Capital Hills Productions is producing the series with executive producers Patty Ivins (The Modern Girl’s Guide To Life, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Model Search) and Julie Pizzi (The Modern Girl’s Guide To Life, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Model Search).

Blonde Charity Mafia will premiere on The CW July 7 with back to back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be launching original programming during the summer months for the first time,” said Dawn Ostroff, president, entertainment, The CW in a statement. “We want to keep this season’s momentum going by freshening our schedule with two new reality shows with fun, relatable concepts aimed squarely at our young female demo.”

Hitched or Ditched takes couples that are in long term relationships and challenges them to plan a wedding in one week’s time, all while being challenged designed to test their relationship. At the end of the week, they can choose to get married or call it off. It will premiere May 26 at 9 p.m., following the season finale of Reaper.

RDF USA in association with Next Entertainment is producing the series, which was announced last year. The executive producers are Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor, High School Reunion), Chris Coelen (Secret Millionaire, Don’t Forget the Lyrics), Greg Goldman (Secret Millionaire, Wife Swap), Mike Duffy (Addicted to Beauty) and Jason Ehrlich (The Bachelor).