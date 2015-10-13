CW to End ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The fourth season of Beauty and the Beast, which is wrapping up production next month, will be the final one for The CW romantic drama.

Beauty and the Beast features procedural elements, pairing a female detective with the NYPD and a male doctor with a monstrous streak that he fights to keep hidden. The 13-episode fourth season is expected to air in midseason or summer 2016. An exact premiere date and time will be announced at a later time, according to a CW insider.

Beauty’s third season finale weighed in at a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 last month.