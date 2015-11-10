CW Developing ‘70s Sportscaster Drama

The CW is developing a drama centered on female sportscasters in the 1970s. Ted Humphrey of The Good Wife is writing the pilot and is an executive producer, as are Olivia Munn and Stacia Peters.

The untitled series is set in 1974, when a young journalist gets hired as a publicity stunt to be one of the first female on-air sports reporters, and has to navigate gender politics in front of and behind the camera, and in the press box.

CBS TV Studios is producing the project.

Munn is a performer, model, author, and now a producer. She tweeted: “Moving behind the camera now! Excited about selling my first show!”