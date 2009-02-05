CW Casting For New Reality Project

The CW and 25/7 Productions have begun casting for a reality concept set at Martha’s Vineyard with a working title of The Vineyard, according to multiple casting notices.



The company says they are seeking groups of friends, either year-round locals or returning summer dwellers, between the ages of 19 and 28 to spend the summer at the affluent Massachusetts vacation spot. The project is described as a docu-soap.



With series such as Gossip Girl, Privileged and 90210 all following the exploits of the young and wealthy, this concept would fit into the network’s programming strategy.



The CW declined to comment. 25/7 wouldn’t comment on the potential series either, saying it was too early, and pointed to the casting website.



25/7 is an independent production company launched in 2003 based primarily in Los Angeles. It produces such shows as NBC’s The Biggest Loser, TLC’s A Model Life and Lifetime’s Women Rock breast cancer awareness concert.