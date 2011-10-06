CW Cancels 'H8R'

The CW has canceled reality show H8R after four episodes, making it the third casualty of the fall season after NBC's The Playboy Club and Free Agents.

The series, hosted by Mario Lopez, sunk to a miniscule 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo in its most recent episode Wednesday night, dropping 33% week-over-week.

The net will now air repeat episodes of Ringer in the 8 p.m. timeslot.