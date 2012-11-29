The CW Cancels 'Emily Owens'

The CW's Emily Owens,

M.D. will not receive a back-nine pickup, as the network has decided to

cancel the struggling medical drama.

The CW will still air all 13 episodes of its initial order.

While CW's other new series Arrow and Beauty and the

Beast have performed well -- both have received full-season orders -- Emily Owens struggled out of the gate,

posting a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 and the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo

on Oct. 16. It's most recent episode on Tuesday drew just a 0.3 in both demos.

The network premieres The

Carrie Diaries in January.