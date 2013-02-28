The CW Cancels '90210'

The CW has decided to end its reboot of 90210 after five seasons.

The finale, which may be paired with a retrospective, is set to air May 13.

The series struggled in its fifth season, returning on October 8 to just a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49 (down 38% from the previous year) and a 0.6 in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo. It's last episode on Feb. 25 drew just a 0.3 rating in both demos and 575,000 viewers.

"The CW has had five great seasons with America's favorite zip code, 90210," said CW president Mark Pedowitz. "I'd like to thank the talented cast, producers, and crew for all their hard work and dedication to the series. We are very proud of the West Beverly High alumni."

The CW has already given out early renewals to The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and newcomer Arrow, while other freshman series Beauty and the Beast and The Carrie Diaries remain on the bubble. Nikita and Hart of Dixie still have undecided fates while The Cult was moved to Fridays after two low-rated episodes on Tuesdays.