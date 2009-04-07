CW To Broadcast The Daytime Emmys

As reported, The CW - home of such young-skewing primetime soaps as Gossip Girl,90210 and One Tree Hill - will broadcast the Daytime Emmys this year.

"We're pleased to have this prestigious franchise on our network," said Dawn Ostroff, President, Entertainment, The CW in a statement. "It is not only a terrifically entertaining show with a core female following similar to our own, but will also give us a promotional platform as we launch our Fall 2009 schedule."

The awards show will be broadcast live on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2009, from the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be produced by Associated Television International, with ATI President and Emmy-award winning producer David McKenzie executive producing. MGM Worldwide Television will handle worldwide distribution of the broadcast.

The CW stepped in and made a deal for the show after CBS decided not to exercise its option to air the show this year, citing declining ratings and thus declining profits. ABC and its sister network SoapNet also said no to the show, saying its networks had not budgeted for an awards show this year.

Nominations will be released on May 14, 2009. Some of the major nominations will be announced on NBC's Today with Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb at 10 a.m. ET. The complete list will be available that evening at an event at the Hearst Tower in Manhattan, home of Good Housekeeping Magazine, the Daytime Emmy's official print partner. A multi-page insert dedicated to the Awards and the nominees will appear in the magazine's September issue.

This year, along with honors for the best in daytime drama and syndicated programs, Sesame Street will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award for 40 years of educating and entertaining children.