The CW Brings Reba Back to Sunday

The CW will bring back Reba to its Sunday lineup on Nov. 19 with two original episodes from 7 to 8 p.m.

Beginning the following Sunday, Nov. 26, Reba will move into its new regularly scheduled time period, with a rerun at 7 and an original at 7:30.

Since The CW shifted its comedy block from Sunday to Mondays in mid October, it has been running repeats of America’s Next Top Model, Smallville and Supernatural in the Sunday night time slot, followed by 7th Heaven at 8 and Top Model reruns at 9.

The netlet debuted this fall primarily with returning series from The WB and UPN and without much of a backup development bench, which it is seeking to correct now.